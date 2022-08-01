Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 5.56 million shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. SRNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -270.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.77% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.62 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SRNE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.09% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is 30.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRNE is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -515.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -515.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. to make $18.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.26 million and $10.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.79% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 35.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.53%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 33.96 million shares worth $88.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.67% or 22.03 million shares worth $57.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.1 million shares worth $83.47 million, making up 8.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 8.54 million shares worth around $22.21 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.