Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.52, and it changed around $1.13 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.82B. SONY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.75, offering almost -54.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.63% since then. We note from Sony Group Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.00K.

Sony Group Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SONY as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sony Group Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) trade information

Instantly SONY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.75 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.44% year-to-date, but still down -1.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is 2.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONY is forecast to be at a low of $85.21 and a high of $152.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) estimates and forecasts

Sony Group Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.07 percent over the past six months and at a -6.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -22.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sony Group Corporation to make $20.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.40%. Sony Group Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -14.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.60% per year for the next five years.

SONY Dividends

Sony Group Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Sony Group Corporation shares, and 7.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.93%. Sony Group Corporation stock is held by 724 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 25.78 million shares worth $2.65 billion.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, with 1.07% or 13.45 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 13.96 million shares worth $1.76 billion, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $365.88 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.