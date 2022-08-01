Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 31.59 million shares of the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.83, and it changed around -$1.08 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.50B. SHOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $176.29, offering almost -406.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.67% since then. We note from Shopify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.89 million.

Shopify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.43 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is 5.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.30 percent over the past six months and at a -87.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -160.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -111.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Shopify Inc. to make $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 124.00%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 66.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.62%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1,542 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 64.42 million shares worth $2.24 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 4.55% or 53.73 million shares worth $1.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.34 million shares worth $360.01 million, making up 9.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 28.92 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.