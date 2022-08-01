Shares Of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Could Show A Loss Of -357.33%

In the last trading session, 8.48 million shares of the Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.11M. SNDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -326.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.78% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.33 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.09% year-to-date, but still down -27.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -34.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 199.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $6.27 and a high of $10.29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -357.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -178.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Sundial Growers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.87 percent over the past six months and at a 78.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $50.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 437.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 8.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.09%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 48.24 million shares worth $27.9 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.78% or 29.51 million shares worth $17.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 28.84 million shares worth $13.78 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 13.85 million shares worth around $7.16 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.