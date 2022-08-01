SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.33% from the last close. SPRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -474.32% off that amount. We note from SciSparc Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 822.56K.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Instantly SPRC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2000 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.64% year-to-date, but still down -6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is -28.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

SciSparc Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.27 percent over the past six months and at a 59.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of SciSparc Ltd. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%.