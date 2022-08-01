Risk-Taking Investors May Find Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.12 or 7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.19M. SWVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -551.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.86% since then. We note from Swvl Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 504.36K.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.32% year-to-date, but still down -9.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is -75.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWVL is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1042.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1042.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Swvl Holdings Corp. to make $27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 21.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.67% of Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, and 13.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.40%. Swvl Holdings Corp. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Exchange Traded Concepts LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 3902.0 shares worth $6828.0.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Nationwide Multi Cap Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 22172.0 shares worth $38801.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nationwide Multi Cap Portfolio held roughly 219.0 shares worth around $383.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.