Risk-Taking Investors May Find Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.83, and it changed around -$5.77 or -4.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.22B. CHKP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.62, offering almost -25.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.24% since then. We note from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.19K.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CHKP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) trade information

Instantly CHKP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.18 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.90% year-to-date, but still down -3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is 2.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHKP is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $164.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) estimates and forecasts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.10 percent over the past six months and at a 2.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $559.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to make $566.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $523.77 million and $529.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 2.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.71% per year for the next five years.

CHKP Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.03% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares, and 73.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.32%. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 933 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.03% of the shares, which is about 6.49 million shares worth $896.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.56% or 5.89 million shares worth $813.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $261.83 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $223.09 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.