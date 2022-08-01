Risk-Takers Will Like Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM).

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.02, and it changed around -$0.76 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.88B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.27, offering almost -32.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.89% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.88 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.18 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.71% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -7.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.87 percent over the past six months and at a -60.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%. Trip.com Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 83.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 74.47% per year for the next five years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 59.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.82%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 545 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 39.19 million shares worth $964.97 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.11% or 39.19 million shares worth $964.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 17.73 million shares worth $436.62 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 9.44 million shares worth around $232.41 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.