Risk-Takers Will Like Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR).

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.84, and it changed around $0.43 or 12.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $525.36M. BORR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.96, offering almost -81.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.83% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Borr Drilling Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BORR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.86 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.41% year-to-date, but still up 47.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is -29.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BORR is forecast to be at a low of $2.78 and a high of $7.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borr Drilling Limited to make $103.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.54% of Borr Drilling Limited shares, and 34.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.12%. Borr Drilling Limited stock is held by 45 institutions, with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $4.4 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 0.85% or 1.31 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid held roughly 52234.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.