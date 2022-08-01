Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 14.34 million shares of the Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) were traded, and its beta was 4.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.32, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $967.70M. RIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.28, offering almost -532.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.08% since then. We note from Riot Blockchain Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.84 million.

Riot Blockchain Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.74 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.22% year-to-date, but still up 2.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 62.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Riot Blockchain Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.58 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 243.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Riot Blockchain Inc. to make $122.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.80%. Riot Blockchain Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.58% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, and 35.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.06%. Riot Blockchain Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 10.04 million shares worth $224.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.42% or 6.89 million shares worth $145.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $69.9 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $61.98 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.