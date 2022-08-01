Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around $0.16 or 6.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $283.11M. REI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.09, offering almost -81.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.59% since then. We note from Ring Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Ring Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended REI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ring Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) trade information

Instantly REI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.86 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.25% year-to-date, but still up 18.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) is -1.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) estimates and forecasts

Ring Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.34 percent over the past six months and at a 196.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 228.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 242.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ring Energy Inc. to make $68.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.7 million and $43.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 97.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. Ring Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 100.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

REI Dividends

Ring Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.75% of Ring Energy Inc. shares, and 27.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.93%. Ring Energy Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $9.63 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 1.95% or 2.08 million shares worth $5.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.17 million shares worth $6.09 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $5.7 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.