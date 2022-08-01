ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.06 or 13.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.20M. RSLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.18, offering almost -660.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.36% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.63K.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6059 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.31% year-to-date, but still down -14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -13.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 756.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ReShape Lifesciences Inc. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5,050.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.80%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares, and 18.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.78%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.83 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.21% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.67 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.