Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD): Decline Of -538.05% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.40M. QD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.18, offering almost -92.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.25% since then. We note from Qudian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Qudian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qudian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.60% year-to-date, but still down -2.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 9.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QD is forecast to be at a low of $7.21 and a high of $7.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -538.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -538.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qudian Inc. to make $42.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%. Qudian Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -36.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.33% per year for the next five years.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Qudian Inc. shares, and 22.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.23%. Qudian Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.80% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $8.47 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with 2.90% or 5.47 million shares worth $5.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.82 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.