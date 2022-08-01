Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.23 million shares of the Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around $0.16 or 4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $717.99M. PBI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.41, offering almost -145.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.96% since then. We note from Pitney Bowes Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Instantly PBI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.68% year-to-date, but still down -20.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is -10.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -104.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $912.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. to make $909.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $899.2 million and $875.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.00%. Pitney Bowes Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.31% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, and 71.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.89%. Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is held by 334 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 19.62 million shares worth $130.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.95% or 17.25 million shares worth $89.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 11.65 million shares worth $71.79 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $31.28 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.