Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.50M. PTPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.20, offering almost -558.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.72% since then. We note from Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.20K.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8800 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 72.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.16% year-to-date, but still down -6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is -6.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.06% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.67%. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.63% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $90352.0, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 50225.0 shares worth around $39868.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.