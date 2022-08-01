PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.16 or 13.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.30M. PAVM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -608.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.15% since then. We note from PAVmed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

PAVmed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PAVM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PAVmed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Instantly PAVM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3571 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.81% year-to-date, but still up 11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is 26.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAVM is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -556.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -118.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

PAVmed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.38 percent over the past six months and at a -106.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -64.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 612.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PAVmed Inc. to make $950k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.40%.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.52% of PAVmed Inc. shares, and 23.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.06%. PAVmed Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 4.72 million shares worth $6.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.79% or 4.22 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $3.06 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.