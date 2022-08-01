Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.25, and it changed around $3.8 or 24.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $809.58M. OM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.33, offering almost -213.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.17% since then. We note from Outset Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.06K.

Outset Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Outset Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Instantly OM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.89 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.48% year-to-date, but still down -11.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) is -1.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 26.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -149.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Outset Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.57 percent over the past six months and at a -6.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Outset Medical Inc. to make $38.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.40%.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of Outset Medical Inc. shares, and 112.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.47%. Outset Medical Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.78% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $325.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.65% or 4.13 million shares worth $190.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $64.57 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $65.28 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.