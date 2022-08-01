Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 14.24 million shares of the Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$1.1 or -76.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.70M. OTIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.59, offering almost -684.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -245.45% since then. We note from Otonomy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.85K.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Instantly OTIC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -76.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9825 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 83.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.25% year-to-date, but still down -29.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is -31.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTIC is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2627.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Otonomy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.86 percent over the past six months and at a 7.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.20%. Otonomy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.40% per year for the next five years.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Otonomy Inc. shares, and 64.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.39%. Otonomy Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.78% of the shares, which is about 7.84 million shares worth $16.32 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.84% or 5.6 million shares worth $11.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $4.22 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $3.57 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.