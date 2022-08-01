Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around -$0.39 or -12.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.80, offering almost -1900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.2% since then. We note from Nutex Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.92% year-to-date, but still down -3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -20.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.20%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.08% of Nutex Health Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.