Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.29M. MNMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.19, offering almost -369.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7183 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.66% year-to-date, but still down -1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNMD is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1370.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -341.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.15 percent over the past six months and at a 17.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.80% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.41%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.84% of the shares, which is about 16.43 million shares worth $11.09 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.44% or 6.15 million shares worth $4.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $1.61 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $0.71 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.