Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 6.44 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $635.31M. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.91, offering almost -500.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.53% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.18% year-to-date, but still up 28.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 22.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.15 day(s).

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.34 percent over the past six months and at a 48.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $42.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.26% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.27%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $62.18 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.00% or 6.0 million shares worth $33.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $17.81 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $17.38 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.