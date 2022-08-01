Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.21M. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.33, offering almost -165.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.96% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LXRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.59% year-to-date, but still down -22.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 6.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LXRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -740.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.49 percent over the past six months and at a 15.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $50k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 83.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.45%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 156 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 47.58% of the shares, which is about 71.18 million shares worth $148.76 million.

BVF Inc., with 9.60% or 14.36 million shares worth $56.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $8.36 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $4.05 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.