Let’s Talk About How Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.98 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.40M. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -1100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.86% year-to-date, but still down -21.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -34.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $192.00 and a high of $192.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.37% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 5.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.85%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 0.22 million shares worth $82491.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $37659.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.