Let’s Discuss The Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.38 or 12.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.39M. BWV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.90, offering almost -2613.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.27% since then. We note from Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.04 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.16% year-to-date, but still up 75.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 53.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.65% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares, and 11.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.79%. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with American Financial Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.65% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $22.77 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.02% or 2388.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.