Lemonade Inc.â€™s (LMND): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $19.33, and it changed around $0.48 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. LMND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.35, offering almost -372.58% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $15.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.28% since then. We note from Lemonade Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Lemonade Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LMND as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lemonade Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.31 for the current quarter.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.44 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 5.43%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -55.24% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 5.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMND is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Lemonade Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -31.63 percent over the past six months and at a -40.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Lemonade Inc. to make $59.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.8 million and $35.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 66.90%.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.77% of Lemonade Inc. shares, and 37.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.47%. Lemonade Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.40% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $504.62 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.31% or 5.14 million shares worth $135.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $50.45 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $44.25 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.