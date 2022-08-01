Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$1.47 or -40.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.21M. KZIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.28, offering almost -468.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.13, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -44.91% since then. We note from Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52710.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.22K.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KZIA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Instantly KZIA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -40.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.81 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.89% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) is -11.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7370.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KZIA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -640.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -640.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Kazia Therapeutics Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.38 percent over the past six months and at a -177.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares, and 3.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.10%. Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $2.52 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.77% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 26411.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4948.0 shares worth around $33250.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.