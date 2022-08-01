JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.72, and it changed around -$3.06 or -17.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. JELD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.89, offering almost -103.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.66% since then. We note from JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Instantly JELD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.01 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.55% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is 22.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.19 percent over the past six months and at a 19.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding Inc. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.40%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.30% per year for the next five years.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 01.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, and 105.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.44%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.51% of the shares, which is about 13.51 million shares worth $201.19 million.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc., with 13.43% or 11.69 million shares worth $174.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.82 million shares worth $86.76 million, making up 6.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $49.54 million, which represents about 3.82% of the total shares outstanding.