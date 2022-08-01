It’s Easy To Bet On Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.24, and it changed around $1.09 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. GETY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.53, offering almost -8.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.15% since then. We note from Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 902.44K.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.53 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 164.14% year-to-date, but still up 179.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 162.02% up in the 30-day period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -127.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GETY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 55.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.