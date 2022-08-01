It’s Easy To Bet On ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.58M. CFRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -1318.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from ContraFect Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

ContraFect Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CFRX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3700 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.89% year-to-date, but still down -8.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -89.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7087.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

ContraFect Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.03 percent over the past six months and at a -134.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -72.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -92.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.10%. ContraFect Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 55.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.70% per year for the next five years.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.87% of ContraFect Corporation shares, and 63.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.51%. ContraFect Corporation stock is held by 65 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.55% of the shares, which is about 7.3 million shares worth $19.19 million.

BVF Inc., with 10.10% or 3.97 million shares worth $10.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.41 million shares worth $18.02 million, making up 16.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $2.82 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.