Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded, and its beta was 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.50M. IMTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.48, offering almost -2500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.49% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.89% year-to-date, but still down -14.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -58.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.78% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.39%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 77222.0 shares worth $0.35 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 3959.0 shares worth $17696.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2239.0 shares worth $12560.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.