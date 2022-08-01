If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.46, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.24B. ZEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.31, offering almost -89.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.23% since then. We note from Zendesk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Zendesk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ZEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zendesk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.55 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 1.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZEN is forecast to be at a low of $77.50 and a high of $193.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Zendesk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.68 percent over the past six months and at a 9.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $405.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Zendesk Inc. to make $436.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%. Zendesk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.24% per year for the next five years.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Zendesk Inc. shares, and 101.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.41%. Zendesk Inc. stock is held by 717 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 14.67 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

American Balanced Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $382.85 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $382.85 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.