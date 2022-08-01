If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.40M. SDIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.79, offering almost -1325.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.83% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.82 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.47% year-to-date, but still down -15.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 54.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.97 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 545.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $42.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.61% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 53.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.74%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Hound Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 1.61 million shares worth $20.75 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, with 5.67% or 1.14 million shares worth $14.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $8.27 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $6.53 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.