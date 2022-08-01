HUT Stock Forecast 2022: Hut 8 Mining Corp. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 40.09%

In the last trading session, 19.53 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.30M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.57, offering almost -681.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.09% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.92 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.23 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.99% year-to-date, but still up 2.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 49.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $3.89 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.59 percent over the past six months and at a 1,166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 21.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.34%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 175 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.38% of the shares, which is about 7.64 million shares worth $59.96 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.50% or 2.62 million shares worth $20.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $31.88 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $7.08 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.