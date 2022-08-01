Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.22, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.70B. HWM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.66, offering almost -1.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.36% since then. We note from Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HWM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Instantly HWM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.64 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.65% year-to-date, but still up 8.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is 18.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.18 percent over the past six months and at a 39.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.40%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.35% per year for the next five years.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, and 95.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.54%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock is held by 746 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 41.23 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

Elliott Investment Management L.P., with 9.83% or 41.06 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.93 million shares worth $347.93 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.68 million shares worth around $308.22 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.