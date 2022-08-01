How To Invest In The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.14, and it changed around $0.7 or 1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.87B. KR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.78, offering almost -33.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.92% since then. We note from The Kroger Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.19 million.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Instantly KR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.37 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is -3.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

The Kroger Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.29 percent over the past six months and at a 6.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The Kroger Co. to make $32.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The Kroger Co. earnings are expected to increase by -33.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.89% per year for the next five years.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of The Kroger Co. shares, and 82.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.36%. The Kroger Co. stock is held by 1,449 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.95% of the shares, which is about 78.98 million shares worth $3.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.12% or 72.95 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 19.02 million shares worth $861.02 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 15.12 million shares worth around $684.36 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.