Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.08M. HAPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -600.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from Happiness Development Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Happiness Development Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HAPP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Happiness Development Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Instantly HAPP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2321 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.34% year-to-date, but still up 5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is 6.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAPP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1263.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1263.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.00%, up from the previous year.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Development Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 17.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.39% of Happiness Development Group Limited shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.83%. Happiness Development Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.25% or 78780.0 shares worth $44896.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6115.0 shares worth $2205.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.