Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.1 or 13.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.18M. HOFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.54, offering almost -311.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.53% since then. We note from Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 941.05K.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOFV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8749 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.17% year-to-date, but still up 15.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is 44.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOFV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -248.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 225.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to make $12.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.70%.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.52% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares, and 15.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.89%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock is held by 93 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.32% of the shares, which is about 3.74 million shares worth $3.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.19% or 2.47 million shares worth $2.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $1.15 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.06 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.