GDS Stock Forecast 2022: GDS Holdings Limited Remains Weak With A Upside Of 26.88%

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.12, and it changed around -$0.56 or -2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.24B. GDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.50, offering almost -145.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.88% since then. We note from GDS Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

GDS Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GDS as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.63 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.31% year-to-date, but still down -1.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is -17.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $316.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDS is forecast to be at a low of $202.69 and a high of $507.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1771.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -647.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.23 percent over the past six months and at a -48.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $338.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited to make $352.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.70%. GDS Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -53.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.57% per year for the next five years.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of GDS Holdings Limited shares, and 55.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.11%. GDS Holdings Limited stock is held by 369 institutions, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 15.84 million shares worth $621.55 million.

12 West Capital Management, LP, with 4.34% or 7.91 million shares worth $373.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $68.65 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $64.82 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.