Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.01M. GMDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.91, offering almost -264.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.64% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.37K.

Gamida Cell Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -3.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMDA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1258.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -270.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.01 percent over the past six months and at a 19.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.20%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 10.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.17% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, and 35.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.29%. Gamida Cell Ltd. stock is held by 75 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 4.6 million shares worth $11.69 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 7.27% or 4.36 million shares worth $11.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $16.65 million, making up 8.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $5.63 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.