Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD)

In the last trading session, 29.08 million shares of the AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.32 or 22.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $543.80M. AMTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.91, offering almost -349.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.61% since then. We note from AMTD IDEA Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 942.32K.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Instantly AMTD has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.48% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is 51.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMTD is forecast to be at a low of $69.90 and a high of $69.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3871.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3871.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares, and 3.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.29%. AMTD IDEA Group stock is held by 6 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $4.05 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with 0.80% or 1.16 million shares worth $3.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.