Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: SLAC)

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.87, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.41M. SLAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -1.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.63% since then. We note from Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.63K.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) trade information

Instantly SLAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.89 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

SLAC Dividends

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares, and 85.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.81%. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock is held by 95 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.79% of the shares, which is about 1.65 million shares worth $16.32 million.

Holocene Advisors, LP, with 4.40% or 1.52 million shares worth $14.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.02 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 82664.0 shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.