Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY)

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.91, and it changed around $0.38 or 3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. RELY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.65, offering almost -441.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.8% since then. We note from Remitly Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Remitly Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RELY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Remitly Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Instantly RELY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.70 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.78% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is 19.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Remitly Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.06 percent over the past six months and at a 3.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Remitly Global Inc. to make $158.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.30%.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.55% of Remitly Global Inc. shares, and 56.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.65%. Remitly Global Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Naspers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 22.46% of the shares, which is about 37.34 million shares worth $371.92 million.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.66% or 11.08 million shares worth $110.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.66 million shares worth $26.46 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $20.02 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.