Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.02, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.69B. PAGP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.84, offering almost -16.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.15% since then. We note from Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Instantly PAGP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.37 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.36% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) is 6.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Plains GP Holdings L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.11 percent over the past six months and at a 116.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 191.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Plains GP Holdings L.P. to make $12.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.38 billion and $9.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.10%.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 7.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, and 83.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.13%. Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.58% of the shares, which is about 14.24 million shares worth $144.36 million.

Energy Income Partners, LLC, with 6.55% or 12.31 million shares worth $124.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 10.2 million shares worth $115.35 million, making up 5.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.58 million shares worth around $66.76 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.