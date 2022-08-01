Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA)

In today’s recent session, 2.07 million shares of the MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.25, and it changed around $1.2 or 58.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.51M. MDIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.55, offering almost -286.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.15% since then. We note from MediaCo Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.44K.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Instantly MDIA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 58.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.68% year-to-date, but still down -3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.19% of MediaCo Holding Inc. shares, and 32.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.85%. MediaCo Holding Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.98% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $1.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.20% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 67571.0 shares worth $0.36 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32748.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.