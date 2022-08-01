Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM)

In the last trading session, 15.05 million shares of the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) were traded, and its beta was -1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.90M. EVFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.61, offering almost -1901.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.64% since then. We note from Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.99 million.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Instantly EVFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.04% year-to-date, but still down -15.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is -25.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Evofem Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.18 percent over the past six months and at a 86.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 296.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc. to make $7.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 million and $1.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 300.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders