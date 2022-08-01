Future Outlook And Blend Labs Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $586.21M. BLND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.35, offering almost -670.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.8% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Blend Labs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BLND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blend Labs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.91 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.03% year-to-date, but still down -13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is 10.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLND is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Blend Labs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.08 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Blend Labs Inc. to make $58.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.10%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Blend Labs Inc. shares, and 69.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.57%. Blend Labs Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 19.9 million shares worth $146.07 million.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 7.38% or 16.22 million shares worth $218.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $15.68 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) FactSet Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.42 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.