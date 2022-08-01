Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.31, and it changed around $1.1 or 4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. FNKO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.59, offering almost 2.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.05% since then. We note from Funko Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.69K.

Funko Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FNKO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Funko Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Instantly FNKO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.79 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.41% year-to-date, but still up 10.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is 14.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FNKO is forecast to be at a low of $20.50 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Funko Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.02 percent over the past six months and at a 30.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Funko Inc. to make $320.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $205.15 million and $267.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%. Funko Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 876.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.70% per year for the next five years.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Funko Inc. shares, and 79.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.14%. Funko Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.01% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $185.91 million.

Woodson Capital Management, LP, with 10.35% or 4.26 million shares worth $80.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $16.99 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $13.88 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.