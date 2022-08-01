Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.74, and it changed around $1.11 or 8.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -186.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.9% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FLNC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.12 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.36% year-to-date, but still up 34.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 54.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNC is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.75 percent over the past six months and at a -149.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $393.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc. to make $335.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.10%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares, and 108.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.98%. Fluence Energy Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 3.64 million shares worth $129.26 million.

FMR, LLC, with 5.90% or 3.19 million shares worth $113.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $41.35 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $19.17 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.