Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $34.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.84 million shares of the Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) were traded, and its beta was 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.94, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.11B. FTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.53, offering almost -548.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.88% since then. We note from Farfetch Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.32 million.

Farfetch Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FTCH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farfetch Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Instantly FTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.44 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.25% year-to-date, but still down -5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 4.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCH is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -328.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Farfetch Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.47 percent over the past six months and at a 22.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $568.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Farfetch Limited to make $632.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $485.08 million and $496.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.50%.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.69% of Farfetch Limited shares, and 91.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.26%. Farfetch Limited stock is held by 396 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.39% of the shares, which is about 35.11 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.15% or 34.31 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Invesco American Franchise Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.93 million shares worth $298.51 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco American Franchise Fd held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $85.75 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.