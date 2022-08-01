DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.86, and it changed around $0.29 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. DHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.19, offering almost -4.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.67% since then. We note from DHT Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

DHT Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DHT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Instantly DHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.95 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is 4.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DHT is forecast to be at a low of $5.70 and a high of $9.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

DHT Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.19 percent over the past six months and at a 178.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 138.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc. to make $68.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.90%. DHT Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -104.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.01% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares, and 60.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.42%. DHT Holdings Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 24.79 million shares worth $170.18 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.01% or 11.98 million shares worth $82.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7.54 million shares worth $51.78 million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $24.82 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.